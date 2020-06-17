More than half of Iran's hotels re-open after 3-month of closure due to coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, June 17

Only 50 to 60 percent of Iran hotels re-opened after months of closure due to coronavirus outbreak, while the rest remain closed, president of Iran's Union of Hotel Owners said.

“Iranian hotels have resumed their activities since May 20 with a quarter of their capacity, which means most the hotel services are not provided,” Mohammad Ali Farrokhmehr said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

He went on to say that there is no traveler to be checked in hotels at the moment.

“It should be noted that the main travelers in hotels were foreigners, and currently, there are no foreign visitors due to the closure of borders and restriction on tourist activities,” he added.

Farrokhmehr stated that the average occupancy rate of hotels varies from 10 to 15 percent.

“All hotels have considered 50 percent discount compared to last year, while annual 25-percent price increase has not been taken into account since March 20 [beginning of Iranian year],” saidFarrokhmehr.

He added that the hotel owners will abide the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus orders, if it decides to close all hotels again due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

A vast majority of hotels in Iran were closed in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in mid-February.

Iran saw its highest single-day total of reported new cases - 3,500 - on June 5. The number has dropped in the days afterward, but remains significant.