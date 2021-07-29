Iran, Austria stress judicial, human rights cooperation

Member of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria and Deputy Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights emphasized expansion of bilateral cooperation on judicial and human rights issues and exchange of information and experience between the two countries, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Martin Eichtinger, member of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria, and Barbara Grosse, the First Secretary of Austrian Embassy in Iran, attended Iran’s High Council of Human Rights on Wednesday to meet officials there.

The met Majid Tafreshi, Deputy Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, and discussed bilateral ties between Iran and Austria.

Eichtinger pointed to the 700 years of relationship between the two countries, stressed that Tehran and Vienna have established official political ties since 150 years ago and have had constant cultural relationship for over 60 years.

He also expressed hope that political and economic ties, judicial and legal cooperation, exchanging specialized delegations and cultural cooperation would continue in the next administration in Iran, referring to the President-elect Ebrahim Raisi taking office next week.

Tafreshi, in turn, thanked Austria for its strong determination to expand bilateral ties with Iran and pointed to the good relationship between the two countries during the four decades after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He said that presuming a superior position wouldn’t help international relations in today’s world.

He also highlighted the importance the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers and the next administration’s viewpoint on the issue.