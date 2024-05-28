Iranian parliament re-elects its speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been re-elected as speaker of the Iranian parliament following today's election, Trend reports.

Out of the 287 members of the parliament in the election, 198 voted for Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, 60 for Mojtaba Zonnour, and five for Manouchehr Mottaki. The votes of 24 MPs were recognized as invalid.

Ghalibaf will hold the position in the Iranian parliament for another year.

To note, the 11th parliamentary election in Iran was held on February 21. Over 7,100 candidates competed for 290 seats in the election.

