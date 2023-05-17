Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency rates for May 17

Business Materials 17 May 2023 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 17

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,570 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 17

Rial on May 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,465

52,285

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,837

46,750

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,034

4,043

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,919

3,933

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,128

6,119

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,779

136,552

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,740

14,208

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,738

30,939

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,359

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,110

109,074

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,205

30,997

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,183

26,003

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,102

2,172

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,129

2,147

1 Russian ruble

RUB

521

547

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,975

27,934

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,357

31,378

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,104

39,151

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,357

1,347

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,882

31,929

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,787

8,824

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,020

6,038

100 Thai baths

THB

123,348

123,714

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,340

9,379

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,313

31,283

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,621

45,570

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,328

9,383

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,521

16,502

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,831

2,849

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,786

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,793

75,182

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,854

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,044 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,222 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000-516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 558,000-561,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more