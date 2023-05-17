Iranian currency rates for May 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,570 rials.

Currency Rial on May 17 Rial on May 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,465 52,285 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,837 46,750 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,034 4,043 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,919 3,933 1 Danish krone DKK 6,128 6,119 1 Indian rupee INR 511 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,779 136,552 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,740 14,208 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,738 30,939 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,356 1 Omani rial OMR 109,110 109,074 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,205 30,997 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,183 26,003 1 South African rand ZAR 2,102 2,172 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,129 2,147 1 Russian ruble RUB 521 547 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,975 27,934 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,357 31,378 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,104 39,151 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,357 1,347 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,882 31,929 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,787 8,824 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,020 6,038 100 Thai baths THB 123,348 123,714 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,340 9,379 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,313 31,283 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,621 45,570 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,328 9,383 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,521 16,502 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,831 2,849 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,786 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,793 75,182 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,854 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,044 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,222 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000-516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 558,000-561,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @BaghishovElnur