Iran, IAEA to deal with technical issues of nuclear program

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 24

Trend:



Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are dealing with technical issues of the Iranian nuclear program, said the chief of the President of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on November 23 held with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

“Iran is carrying out its nuclear activities in accordance with the treaties and regulations,” Eslami indicated.

The Iranian nuclear chief added that Iran aims to utilize nuclear technology in various sectors, and the IAEA will help the country in this matter.