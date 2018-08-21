Iran unveils new domestically made fighter jet (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

21 August 2018 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Details added. First version was published 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 21

Trend:

Iran has unveiled a new homemade fighter jet dubbed "Kowsar", during a ceremony in Tehran Aug. 21, Iranian media outlets reported.

The new jet was unveiled, and also made a test flight, in a ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The fighter/trainer jet is equipped with home-made 4th generation advanced avionics and fire control systems, multi-function digital displays, ballistic weapon calculator, an advanced HUD system to increase ‎strike precision, and advanced multifunction fire control radar to boost the identification of ‎targets and threats.‎

The twin-engined, two-seat jet can be used for short-time aerial support missions.‎

"Kowsar" is planed to be mass-produced in one-seat and two-seat models, the latter of which can be used for both military and training purposes.

Iran unveiled its first domestically manufactured fighter jet, called Azarakhsh (Lightning), in 2007. Saeqeh (Thunderbolt), which is a single-seat jet fighter was derived from the American Northrop F-5 and is the second generation of the Iranian Azarakhsh fighter. Iran unveiled its first squadron of Saeqeh fighter jets in an air show in September 2010.

