Coronavirus situation in Iran concerning - Guardian Council

COVID-19 is spreading in Iran and the overall coronavirus situation is concerning, said the Secretary of Iran's Guardian Council, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"This situation needs to be taken under control as soon as possible, through cooperation," he said.

"Unfortunately the number of coronavirus infections in the country is increasing," said Jannati.

He went on to add that the situation for the low-income class is very difficult, as the prices are rising every day, and the officials should do something about it.

"The Guardian Council will do whatever in it can to solve economic problems. We can demand explanation from officials about the current situation and give the necessary warnings," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.