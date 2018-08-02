President of Georgia pardons 83 convicts

The President of Georgia has pardoned 83 convicts today, the Chairperson of the Pardon Commission Zviad Koridze stated at a press conference, Agenda reports.

The commission examined the cases of 976 convicts between July 23 and July 29 and then sent their recommendations to the president.

40 prisoners will leave the penitentiary institution today, while the sentences of the other 43 will be mitigated.

Koridze stated that there are three women and a minor among the pardoned prisoners.

