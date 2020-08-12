Nearly 283,000 PCR tests conducted in Georgia since COVID-19 outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia, about 283,000 people have been tested for coronavirus with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in the country, said Deputy Head of the National Disease Control Center Paata Imnadze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"More than 180,000 persons have been tested with rapid tests in the country, and over 4,800 PCR tests are being conducted daily in Georgia," Imnadze noted.

Imnadze spoke about the epidemiological situation in the Svaneti region which is under the lockdown as of today and noted that 50 people who returned from the Svaneti region were sent to clinics to test for the coronavirus.

He added that to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in Mestia municipality of western Georgia, where 16 people have been tested positive in two days, the government put the municipality on lockdown earlier this week.

As many as 919 people, who were in the municipality as tourists have been placed in quarantine and 1,000 individuals have been checked for the coronavirus so far via PCR tests.

---