US Assistant Secretary of State hopes for US-Georgia partnership intensification

The US Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on reappointment and expressed hope for the US-Georgia partnership intensification, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Philip Reeker and Giorgi Gakaria held a phone conversation on Wednesday. Georgian PM thanked the US Assistant Secretary of State for the USD 132 million assistance to Georgia. The amount is provided in the 2021 fiscal year budget of the United States.

The parties discussed the US-Georgia partnership, including defense and security, democracy, the supremacy of law, and the economic spheres.

Georgian PM thanked Assistant Secretary of State for support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and state sovereignty and expressed readiness for successful cooperation with the new US Administration.