668 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Georgia in one day

On March 15, the first day when coronavirus vaccination started in Georgia, 668 people were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and 4,202 medical workers were registered for it, announces the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgia received 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on March 13 with the help of UNICEF and will be used to innoculate medical workers. The next stage of the vaccination will apply to the elderly and their caregivers and only after that people above 75 years will be vaccinated.

In total 82 facilities have been selected in Georgia to vaccinate people across the country.

Georgia has reported 537 new cases of coronavirus, 128 recoveries and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.