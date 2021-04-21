Georgia reports 1,310 coronavirus cases for April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,310 coronavirus cases, 632 recoveries, and 12 deaths on April 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 30,241 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,446 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,795 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 299,038, among them, 282,869 people recovered and 3,971 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.33 percent, while 3.38 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 249 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,363 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 575 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 31,911 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356