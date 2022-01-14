Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Georgia reported 5,567 new COVID-19 cases, 1,661 recoveries, and 36 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 60,753 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 34,092 tests were rapid, while the remaining 26,661 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 984,802 people, among them, 924,072 have recovered and 14,395 have died.

There are 68 people currently in quarantine, 4,379 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,077 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 14, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,864 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

