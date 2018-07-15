Protesters in Iraq attempt to storm Basra administration building

15 July 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Dozens of protesters attempted on Sunday to storm the building of the administration of Iraq's southern governorate of Basra, after which the police officers opened fire at the demonstrators, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.

According to the Sky News Arabia, at least four people were injured in clashes between the police and protesters.

On Saturday, the protesters tried to attack the building of the Karbala governorate's administration after which the Iraqi Interior Ministry ordered to enhance the security of government facilities. The units of the ministry have been instructed to deploy security cordons next to government buildings and in the areas marred by unrest.

Despite the curfew imposed in the country, the protests continued on Sunday. Some banks in the country had to cease work out of concern for the safety of its employees, while the law enforcement officers have increased the security measures around the country's oil and gas facilities.

Protests against unemployment and a poor state of communal services sector began in Iraq's southern city of Basra about a week ago, escalating further after the death of one of the protesters. The Iraqi citizens, in particular, demand that the country's authorities put an end to the disruptions in the electricity and water supplies and call for the job creation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two dead in Iraq protests over economic woes
Other News 14 July 06:47
Militants kill three militia fighters near Iraq's Baiji refinery
Arab World 9 July 16:46
Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq freed
Other News 9 July 01:11
5 security members killed in IS attack in Iraq's Anbar province
Other News 8 July 20:38
Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss ways to enhance agro co-op
Economy news 8 July 16:01
US police attack, arrest immigration protesters
US 6 July 02:48
Latest
Weekly trades in Iran Mercantile Exchange witness growth
Business 16:02
Iran’s negative operating budgetary balance increases by 23%
Business 14:23
Iran, Oman to discuss continuation of gas co-op
Business 13:58
Russian delegation visits Iran’s haloculture projects
Business 13:29
Iran’s forecasted tax revenues materialized
Business 13:26
Iran government's condensate, oil product revenues fall
Business 12:36
US, North Korea representatives meet to discuss return of US soldier remains
US 12:14
The provocation of the reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenia was suppressed on the state border (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:47
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for HD Interfacing equipment
Tenders 11:46