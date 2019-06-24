5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

24 June 2019 05:13 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Monday struck off southeast coast of Japan's Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 9:11 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 34.9 degrees north and a longitude of 140.0 degrees east, and at a depth of 60 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits California - USGS
US 23 June 09:32
7 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake
China 23 June 02:44
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 22 June 19:16
Kazakhstan, Japan to launch direct flights
Economy 22 June 10:22
Kazakhstan to supply food products to Uzbekistan
Economy 21 June 16:43
Nearly 300 housing units be provided to families deprived of housing after quake in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district
Society 20 June 13:06
Latest
2 wounded in motorcycle explosion in Syria's Qamishli
Arab World 04:17
Yemen Houthi rebels vow more "painful" strikes on Saudi Arabia
Arab World 03:28
Two shootings left 1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas, U.S.
US 03:00
96 PKK terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw to date
Turkey 02:20
Pompeo says hopes Trump letter to North Korean leader can restart talks
US 01:48
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates opposition candidate for Istanbul win
Turkey 00:43
Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Arab World 00:14
Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 23 June 23:33
CHP's Imamoglu wins in 28 districts in Istanbul rerun
Turkey 23 June 23:25