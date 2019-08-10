U.N. condemns Libya car bomb that killed two U.N. staff

10 August 2019 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned a car bomb attack that killed two U.N. staff members and injured three, a U.N. spokesman said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The secretary-general calls on all parties to respect the humanitarian truce during Eid al Adha and return to the negotiating table to pursue the peaceful future the people of Libya deserve,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

