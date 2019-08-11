Armed group kills five in a club in southern Brazil

11 August 2019 04:27 (UTC+04:00)

An armed group broke into a club in the southern Brazilian city of Mostardas before dawn on Saturday and shot at employees and customers, killing five people and leaving four others severely injured, according to local media reports, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The armed group, whose members were hooded to cover their faces, took the victims’ belongings, including cellphones and wallets, before running away, said UOL news website.

None of the victims had a criminal record, police told the media outlet, adding that the wounded were taken to a hospital in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state, almost 220 km (140 miles) from the crime scene.

There was no information regarding a possible motivation for the crime and no arrests had been made by late Saturday evening.

In May, another armed group killed 11 people in a bar in the northern Brazilian city of Belem.

