Egypt's police kill 3 terrorists in southern Cairo raid

The Egyptian police killed three terrorists in a raid on their hideout near a highway in Giza province in southern Cairo, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Xinhua.

The statement said the three terrorists belonged to Hasm militant group which emerged late 2016 and is seen by the police as the armed wing of the currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group of former President Mohamed Morsi.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 10 other members of the group in similar raids in Fayoum and Qalioubiya provinces in southern and northern Cairo, seizing weapons, ammunition and explosives in their possession.

Hasm has claimed responsibility for a number of terrorist attacks that killed several policemen in Egypt.

