Ten Syrian soldiers killed when repelling militant attack

10 August 2019 02:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ten Syrian military servicemen have been killed and 21 others injured while repelling militant attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Alexey Bakin told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Bakin, in the morning, militants shelled the outskirts of the town of Abu Dali, killing one civilian and injuring two others. Afterwards, they launched an offensive on the Syrian army’s positions in the area.

"The government forces were able to rebuff terrorists’ attack and push them back to their previous positions while mounting a counteroffensive. Ten Syrian military servicemen were killed by shelling and when repelling the terrorist attacks, 21 were wounded," he said.

Bakin added that tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone persisted. Over the past 24 hours, 30 artillery bombardments by militants have been registered in the Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia provinces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two Turkish servicemen injured in Syria
Turkey 9 August 15:50
Turkish party head: Entire region needs security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 8 August 18:51
Syrian Foreign Ministry criticizes US-Turkey security zone agreement
Turkey 8 August 12:57
Militants shell 25 settlements in Syria despite ceasefire regime
Arab World 6 August 23:59
Erdogan: US should behave as befits an ally
Turkey 6 August 16:04
Syrian opposition ready to join Turkish Army to begin military operations
Turkey 6 August 11:51
Latest
45 illegal immigrants rescued off Libya's western coast
Other News 03:15
Some parts of UK left without electricity after major power failure
Europe 01:51
Pompeo hails U.S.-Turkey talks over Syria issues
US 01:13
Landslide in southern Ethiopia leaves 4 dead
Other News 00:29
Trump says U.S., China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal
US 9 August 23:56
UN chief highlights protection of indigenous languages
Other News 9 August 23:15
Floods kill at least 28 in southern India, displace thousands
Other News 9 August 22:37
Trump says North Korea's Kim sent 'very beautiful letter'; new meeting possible
US 9 August 22:01
PSG and EA SPORTS renew partnership
Other News 9 August 21:35