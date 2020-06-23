Qatar reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, 89,579 in total

Qatar's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,176 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 89,579, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Some 1,545 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,501, while the fatalities remained 99," the official Qatar News Agency quoted a statement by the ministry as saying.

It revealed that infections had doubled because of people's gatherings and visits, and ignoring of preventive measures recommended by the government, the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

A total of 328,941 people in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.