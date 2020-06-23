Qatar reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, 89,579 in total

Arab World 23 June 2020 21:42 (UTC+04:00)
Qatar reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, 89,579 in total

Qatar's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,176 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 89,579, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Some 1,545 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,501, while the fatalities remained 99," the official Qatar News Agency quoted a statement by the ministry as saying.

It revealed that infections had doubled because of people's gatherings and visits, and ignoring of preventive measures recommended by the government, the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

A total of 328,941 people in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli health ministry orders reopening of coronavirus units amidst rise in cases
Israeli health ministry orders reopening of coronavirus units amidst rise in cases
Israel reports 20,339 COVID-19 cases, 304 deaths
Israel reports 20,339 COVID-19 cases, 304 deaths
Virus worries rise as over 250 cases diagnosed in 24 hours across Israel
Virus worries rise as over 250 cases diagnosed in 24 hours across Israel
Loading Bars
Latest
Saudi Arabia says pilgrims aged over 65 forbidden to perform Hajj amid COVID-19 World 22:39
Mastercard: E-trade to become even more popular in Azerbaijan Finance 22:00
Qatar reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, 89,579 in total Arab World 21:42
Baku Founder Institute to help create promising technology companies ICT 21:06
Georgia reveals statistics of aviation oil imports Oil&Gas 20:52
Azerbaijan sees increase in costs for int'l civil liability insurance system of car owners Economy 20:33
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested barley crops Finance 20:09
Georgia increases import of electricity from neighboring countries Oil&Gas 20:09
EU supporting Georgia in improving its energy supply Oil&Gas 20:01
Azerbaijan discloses number of its citizens brought back from Georgia, Russia Society 19:38
Azerbaijan reveals 508 new COVID-19 cases Society 19:30
Greenhouse gas emissions in Azerbaijan to decrease Oil&Gas 19:17
Inauguration of Astarachay bridge delayed due to land ownership issues Transport 19:03
President: Iran's oil exports no longer depend on Strait of Hormuz Oil&Gas 18:47
Short-term state bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction Finance 18:46
Agriculture production plan in Turkmenistan's Lebap region surpasses forecast Turkmenistan 18:31
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increases Finance 18:16
Iranian airline companies start to sell tickets Transport 18:15
Azerbaijan's Azertechnoline plant discloses sale volume of corrugated pipes for 2020 Business 18:08
Azerbaijani manufacturer of building materials to expand its line of products Business 18:07
Iran to launch new projects within its industrial sector Business 18:04
American Airlines expects to raise about $2 billion in upsized stock, notes offering US 18:01
Georgian TBC bank attracts financial support from USDA Finance 18:00
Bank of Georgia launches new financial affordability program to support business Finance 17:59
Mastercard to buy technology firm Finicity in $825 million deal US 17:56
S&P affirms rating of Kazakhstan's Oil Insurance Co. Finance 17:52
Georgia's Tbilisi City Hall announces tender to purchase minibuses Business 17:52
UNDP, Sweden to support Georgia’s efforts to strengthen its medical governance Business 17:48
Cooperatives to deal with cultivation, processing of raw cotton in Uzbekistan Business 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 24 Oil&Gas 17:42
Iran forecasts export value of steel products from its East Azerbaijan Province Business 17:39
Georgian President talks energy efficiency development Oil&Gas 17:37
Azerbaijan to greatly expand geography of renting flats under buyout obligation Construction 17:32
Iran may upgrade its gas turbines at thermal power plants Oil&Gas 17:32
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses amount of funds acquired by banks at auction Finance 17:31
Meat, dairy products output increases in Kazakhstan Business 17:30
Date of next Italian-Turkmen business forum announced Turkmenistan 17:28
Azerbaijan launches state programs on rational use of water resources Economy 17:24
Ambassador: Spanish airline may soon appear in Georgian air market Transport 17:12
Total cost of ICT services in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic disclosed ICT 17:08
Expert says Iran should talk with IAEA over remaining concerns Nuclear Program 17:04
Georgian Credo Bank attracts loan from MEF to support micro, small farmers Finance 16:49
Official talks value of products exported from Iran's Zanjan Province Business 16:46
Luckin gets another de-listing notice from Nasdaq Finance 16:45
Georgian commercial banks' net profit up Finance 16:44
Azerbaijan int'l road carriers' association talks number of issued TIR carnets Transport 16:41
Plant of Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company to be commissioned Oil&Gas 16:41
Rouhani predicts stability in Iran's foreign currency market Business 16:24
Rompetrol Georgia opens new gas station in country Oil&Gas 16:16
Payment term of targeted social assistance extended in Azerbaijan Society 16:05
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Business 15:59
FAO, Uzbekistan to implement joint project to support land reclamation Business 15:51
Kazakhstan receives military helicopters from Russia Transport 15:49
Turkmenistan to attract investments in fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 15:47
Iran announces volume of exports via Kurdistan Province Business 15:42
Adopting new management model - priority for Azerbaijani companies in post-pandemic period Commentary 15:41
Iran discloses value of exports from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 15:38
US remains second largest investor in Georgia - minister Finance 15:34
Uzbekistan proposes to introduce financial amnesty Business 15:22
Iran’s Ilam Petrochemical Company to commission olefin plant Oil&Gas 15:16
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 15:04
EBRD allocates senior unsecured loan to TBC Bank of Georgia Finance 15:03
Iran to put into operation new facilities in electricity and water sector Business 15:03
Azerbaijan discloses amount of contributions to Compulsory Insurance Bureau Economy 15:00
Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1, says operator Other News 14:56
Demand for Turkish furniture rising in Azerbaijan Turkey 14:52
Turkmenistan, Iran resume cargo transportation via trucks Transport 14:51
Fuel consumption by Iran's power plants increases Business 14:51
Iran's steel ingot production allows to increase export volumes Oil&Gas 14:48
Iran reveals amount of funds needed for fishing in Yazd Province Business 14:43
Iran discloses amount of currency not returned to country's economy by exporters Finance 14:38
Azercell subscribers to celebrate #digitaldays together during month! (VIDEO) Economy 14:30
Azerbaijan's national currency absorbing external shocks Finance 14:29
Export of mining products from Turkey to Turkmenistan growing Turkey 14:20
French Air Liquide talks nitrogen unit construction in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil&Gas 14:17
Azerbaijan reveals data on cargo transportation through TRACECA Transport 14:14
Turkey setting up committee to investigate events of 1915 Turkey 14:13
Iran upgrades power plant production in Semnan Province Oil&Gas 14:08
Turkey ramps up its mining product exports to Qatar Turkey 14:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 23 Society 14:04
Turkey's export of mining products to France decreasing Turkey 13:59
Uzbek Transport Ministry approves rules for setting tariffs for airport services Transport 13:54
Banks to cut office space in London after COVID Europe 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Central Bank changes rules for int'l money transfers Finance 13:51
EBRD taking measures to support Uzbek SMEs as part of COVID-19 response Business 13:42
EU business body fears China-EU investment deal will not be finished this year Europe 13:38
Pakistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan appointed Politics 13:38
Iran's Saipa carmaker boosts production Business 13:37
US ship USS Porter enters Georgia's Batumi port Georgia 13:32
Deutsche Bank helps diversify Turkmen economy Finance 13:30
Cargo handling volume on Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan feeder route revealed Transport 13:27
Turkmenistan, UAE to hold meeting of Joint Committee on Cooperation Finance 13:25
Oil handling up at Kazakhstan's Aktau port Transport 13:21
CAERC: Azerbaijan needs to develop investment institutions Finance 13:14
TRACECA: Single Transit Permit aims to increase corridor's competitiveness Transport 13:08
Saffron farmers in Iran receive part of payment from government Business 13:00
Ambassador: US ready to invest more in Georgia Business 12:51
Magnitude 6 quake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi region in Minahassa Peninsula Other News 12:45
Lufthansa says it has not yet reached agreement with unions on crisis package Europe 12:42
WTO less downbeat on trade for 2020, more muted for 2021 Business 12:40
All news