Jordan gov’t accuses ex-crown prince of ‘malicious plot’

Jordan’s former crown prince, Prince Hamzah, had been liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilise the country, the Jordanian deputy prime minister has said, Trend reports citing Aljazeera.

“The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilise Jordan,” Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday.

These included a foreign intelligence agency contacting Prince Hamzah’s wife to organise a plane for the couple to leave Jordan, he said.

“Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided it was best to talk directly to Prince Hamzah, to deal with it within the family to prevent it from being exploited,” he said.