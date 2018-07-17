UK junior defense minister resigns, votes against government

17 July 2018 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

British junior defense minister Guto Bebb resigned after voting against a government-backed amendment on the customs bill, part of plans for Britain’s exit from the European Union, Reuters reported citing BBC news.

Bebb, minister for defense procurement, voted against the amendment that will stop Britain collecting tariffs for the European Union after Brexit unless there is a reciprocal arrangement.

It was narrowly approved by parliament on Monday with the government’s support.

