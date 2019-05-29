French President Macron says key EU posts should be held by 'strong leaders'

29 May 2019 05:52 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that "strong leaders" should become heads of the main EU institutions, and that the European Council would decide on candidates for key posts before the end of the bloc's summit in June, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Brussels hosted an informal EU summit, with its participants discussing candidacies for the key EU posts after the European Parliament elections. However, a source said on the sidelines of the summit that the negotiations at this stage concerned only different countries' priorities in order to understand what criteria should be taken into account when choosing candidates.

"Leaders of the EU countries agreed to decide on four heads of key European institutions not later than the June summit…. We need strong leaders who have strong experience, strong legitimacy," Macron told journalists after the summit.

According to Macron, the heads of the main structures of the EU should be men and women who will be qualified enough to fulfil the tasks and who will make Europe as strong as possible.

"There should be no automaticity in choosing the head of the European Commission. It is necessary to take into account all institutions, and the authority of each should be taken into account. The European Council has a certain role, the European Parliament has a certain role. We decided to delegate authority to [European Council President] Donald Tusk to work in the next few weeks and to decide on the possible names [of candidates] on the basis of our discussions," he said

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU leaders want to settle on EU Commission chief by June summit: Merkel
Europe 01:07
Merkel, Macron clash in search of next chief of the European Commission
Europe 28 May 19:17
EU rejects U.S. claim of car exports threatening national security
Europe 28 May 08:43
Macron, Merkel seek common ground on EU Commission president pick
Europe 28 May 00:25
French police arrest three over Lyon bomb blast
Other News 27 May 17:53
After EU election disaster, Britain's main parties gird for no-deal Brexit battle
Other News 27 May 17:35
Latest
Syrian army repels another Nusra front attack on Kafr Nabudah
Arab World 05:08
Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit arms depots in Yemeni capital
Arab World 04:20
U.S. may suspend training of Turkish pilots for F-35 jets over Russia missile deal
US 04:03
Six family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria
Other News 02:30
Two soldiers charged with Malta's first racially motivated murder
Other News 02:01
EU leaders want to settle on EU Commission chief by June summit: Merkel
Europe 01:07
Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks
US 28 May 23:37
Knife-wielding man slashes schoolgirls at bus stop in Japan, killing two
Other News 28 May 22:49
EU tells Britain: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit deal
World 28 May 21:35