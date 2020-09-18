Spanish capital region orders partial lockdown in some COVID-hit areas

The region including the Spanish capital Madrid will limit movement between and within areas badly affected by a new surge in coronavirus infections, which would affect over 850,000 people, regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ayuso said access to parks and public areas would be restricted, and gatherings will be limited to six people, but people would not be stopped from going to work in the hardest-hit region in Spain, which has the highest number of cases in Western Europe.

“We need to avoid lockdown, we need to avoid economic disaster,” Ayuso told a news confere nce.