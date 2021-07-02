Israel's ICL buys Compass Minerals' ag unit in Brazil for $420 mln
Israeli minerals and chemicals company ICL Group Ltd said on Thursday it has bought Compass Minerals International Inc's agricultural division in Brazil for approximately $420 million, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"The company is present in 25 of the 26 Brazilian states and serves more than 32,000 farms indirectly and directly, the latter being responsible for approximately 50% of total sales," ICL said in a statement.
