Belarus' Lukashenko dismisses top ministers, names new PM

18 August 2018 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the country’s prime minister and other top ministers, the presidential press service said on Saturday, in the biggest government reshuffle since 2014.

The shake-up comes days after Lukashenko criticized government leaders for their ineffectiveness, Reuters reported.

Lukashenko named Sergei Rumas, the head of the country’s Development Bank, as new prime minister, the presidential press service said in a statement. Rumas replaces Andrei Kobyakov, who had served as Belarus’ prime minister since 2014.

Lukashenko also named four new deputy prime ministers, as well as new ministers of the economy, communications and industry, among other posts.

