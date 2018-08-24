Australian treasurer Scott Morrison picked as next prime minister

24 August 2018 08:52 (UTC+04:00)

Australia’s ruling Liberals have chosen Treasurer Scott Morrison as the next prime minister in a snap leadership ballot triggered by loss of trust by the sitting head of state, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Morrison beat Peter Dutton 45 to 40 in a secret ballot, according to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. Dutton, a former home affairs minister, initiated the vote.

The publication said that Julie Bishop, a favorite and foreign minister since 2013, was knocked out in the first round. Incumbent Malcolm Turnbull did not take part in the ballot after promising he would quit politics if the party moved to have the vote.

Previously, Dutton called for a new closed-door party meeting, in a challenge against Turnbull.

The Australian government has been in turmoil after an exodus of ministers emphasized Turnbull’s waning support in his own party, which is a senior member in the ruling coalition. He narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday.

