U.N. Secretary-General expresses concern over clashes in Yemen's Aden: statement

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed concern over the violent clashes in Yemen’s Aden and urged the parties to cease hostilities, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a statement, Guterres called on the parties in the conflict “to engage in an inclusive dialogue to resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.”

Medical sources said on Friday that at least eight civilians were killed in Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between southern separatists and government forces.

