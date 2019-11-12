Lufthansa agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes

12 November 2019 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has agreed with its cabin crew labor union to enter arbitration over a wage dispute, the German airline and the union said on Tuesday, averting further strikes, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Cabin crew held a strike over pay and pensions for two days last week, resulting in the cancelation of one in five flights, affecting around 180,000 passengers and costing the airline 10-20 million euros ($11-$22 million).

The UFO labor union is obligated to “maintain industrial peace,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “Strikes are accordingly excluded for the time being.”

Lufthansa said UFO’s demands for higher expenses and purser allowances would be discussed.

The parties will hold a joint press conference on Thursday to announce details.

