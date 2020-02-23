Doctor dies of coronavirus infection in south China

A doctor has died of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus in south China's Hainan Province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Du Xiansheng, 55, died Sunday in the People's Hospital in Haikou, the provincial capital, according to the Hainan Provincial Health Commission.

Du was a doctor at Yangjiang Hospital in the county of Qiongzhong. He was diagnosed with coronavirus infection in January, when he was working in the hospital. He was later transferred to Haikou for treatment.

Du's condition deteriorated on Jan. 26. He died despite medical efforts by experts.