Doctor dies of coronavirus infection in south China
A doctor has died of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus in south China's Hainan Province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Du Xiansheng, 55, died Sunday in the People's Hospital in Haikou, the provincial capital, according to the Hainan Provincial Health Commission.
Du was a doctor at Yangjiang Hospital in the county of Qiongzhong. He was diagnosed with coronavirus infection in January, when he was working in the hospital. He was later transferred to Haikou for treatment.
Du's condition deteriorated on Jan. 26. He died despite medical efforts by experts.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican (PHOTO)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly of Pakistan adopts resolution on reaffirming respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal (Photo)
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Pope Francis in Vatican (PHOTO)
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important