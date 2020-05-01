Singapore reports 528 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 528 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 16,169, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, nine were cases in the community, 31 were work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 488 were work permit holders residing in dormitories. There were no imported cases.

During the past day, 56 patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,244 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

Of the new cases, 85 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.