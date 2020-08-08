Belarus reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 68,738

Belarus reported 124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 68,738, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have been 544 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 64,744, the ministry added.

So far, 585 people have died of the disease in the country, including two more over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, over 1,363,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 9,354 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.