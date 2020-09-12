Indonesia reports 3,806 new COVID-19 cases, 106 new deaths
The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,806 within one day to 214,746, with the death toll adding by 106 to 8,650, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the ministry, 2,241 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 152,458.
The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,205 new cases, Central Java 386, East Java 384, West Java 291 and Riau 224.
New positive cases were found in all the provinces.
Latest
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity
Georgian expert: Resettlement of Armenians from other countries to occupied territories - contrary to international law
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijani MPs examined damage done to Turkish Parliamentary building during coup attempt of 2016 (PHOTO)
Lebanese historian: Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Azerbaijani territories violates int’l law