Indonesia reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases, 73 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,636 within one day to 218,382, with the death toll adding by 73 to 8,723, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, 2,552 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 155,010.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,380 new cases, Central Java 282, East Java 249, Aceh 212, Riau 212 and East Kalimantan 174.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Lampung and West Papua.