Over 446,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in past 24 hours - WHO

Other News 12 March 2021 02:05 (UTC+04:00)
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by more than 446,000 in the past day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 16:04 GMT on March 11, there were 117,799,584 confirmed cases and 2,615,018 fatalities worldwide. The number of cases rose by 446,872 in the past day and the death toll increased by 9,332.

The WHO statistics are based on official information provided by governments.

Europe accounts for more than 44% of cases recorded in the past day (200,676), followed by the Americas (164,812).

The United States has the highest number of cases worldwide (28,879,927), followed by India (11,285,561), Brazil (11,122,429), Russia (4,360,823), the United Kingdom (4,234,928), France (3,894,447), Spain (3,178,442), Italy (3,123,368), Turkey (2,821,943), Germany (2,532,947), Colombia (2,282,372) and Argentina (2,169,694).

