PM Modi meets community leaders, mukhtijoddhas, youth achievers in Bangladesh

Other News 29 March 2021 10:46 (UTC+04:00)
PM Modi meets community leaders, mukhtijoddhas, youth achievers in Bangladesh

During the first day of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, mukhtijoddhas, friends of India and youth icons, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora as he marks his first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Soon after his arrival in Dhaka, he visited the National Martyrs' Memorial (Jatiyo Sriti Shoudho), the National monument of Bangladesh to pay tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

He also planted a sapling of Arjun tree at the memorial premises and signed the visitor's book in the monument, MEA informed.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the patriotic martyrs of Bangladesh, whose glorious sacrifices enabled the birth of this great nation. May every visitor to this revered ground honour the sacred memory of the millions who were slain but not silenced," PM Modi wrote in the visitors' book.

"Their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness. On behalf of the people of India, I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression," he further wrote.

The Prime Minister had arrived at the Dhaka airport earlier today for his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He received a warm welcome from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi's visit comes as Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th independence day and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He will later call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit and will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil slumps as Suez Canal container ship starts to move
Oil slumps as Suez Canal container ship starts to move
Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America
Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America
Blinken says aspects of U.S.-China ties are 'increasingly adversarial'
Blinken says aspects of U.S.-China ties are 'increasingly adversarial'
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to be incentivized for making products of high added value ICT 11:36
Azerbaijan records growth in production value of machines, equipment Business 11:35
Azerbaijan's exports to US surge Business 11:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:29
Kazakhstan’s service company to buy spares via tender Tenders 11:29
Turkmen products sold to number of countries on exchange Business 11:28
Azerbaijani Economy Minister talks active enterprises of Balakhani Industrial Park Business 11:06
Azerbaijan's 2M2021 import of tobacco products up in value Business 11:06
Uzbekneftegaz to buy drilling tools via tender Tenders 11:05
Saudis likely move to reverse oil cut only in July Oil&Gas 11:00
Iran issues licenses for establishment of several enterprises Qazvin Province Business 10:54
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fall Finance 10:54
Bangabandhu's vision went beyond physical borders, social divisions: PM Modi Other News 10:47
China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020 Other News 10:46
PM Modi meets community leaders, mukhtijoddhas, youth achievers in Bangladesh Other News 10:46
India, Bangladesh exhange MOUs, PM Modi hands over COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Other News 10:44
Alternative routes to Suez Canal and their disadvantages Oil&Gas 10:31
Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash Europe 10:28
National Iranian Drilling Company starts excavations in two oil fields Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijan discloses 2M2021 data on crude oil export to Croatia Oil&Gas 10:28
No traces of Armenian history in Jabrayil district says, Azerbaijani scientist Politics 10:27
Number of total coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 82,000 Uzbekistan 10:14
Iran issues housing loans to low-income families Finance 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.29 Finance 10:14
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for gas turbine generator via tender Tenders 10:14
Baker Hughes accelerating digitalization of its operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:06
Iran shares data on industrial electricity consumption Business 10:05
Iranian ships stuck in Suez Canal traffic jam - Shipping Companies Association of Iran Business 10:05
Iran-China agreement indicates economic and cultural cooperation Business 10:04
Baker Hughes ensuring continuous improvement of operation effectiveness in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:02
Baker Hughes sums up operation results in Azerbaijan in 2020 Oil&Gas 09:58
Iran and China sign comprehensive cooperation accord Business 09:55
Iranian president discusses Iran-China relations Business 09:55
Iran, China 25-year strategic agreement to strengthen bilateral relations - Iranian FM Business 09:55
Iran expects Chinese investments in mining sector Business 09:54
Iran's GTC declares data of wheat purchasing Business 09:39
Exports from Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province increase Business 09:39
Iran to boost tea production Business 09:38
Iran to create joint transport companies with other countries - Minister Transport 09:38
Iran to launch guaranteed purchase of wheat program Business 09:37
Oil slumps as Suez Canal container ship starts to move Oil&Gas 09:37
Georgia sees increase in export of flours, meals, pellets to Turkey Business 09:36
Ceyhan terminal transships over 48 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:25
Toyota presses Australia to promote roll-out of hydrogen fuel stations Other News 09:16
Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America US 09:14
Australia's Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle Other News 08:55
1,492 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 241,873 Kazakhstan 08:39
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated: Inch Cape Other News 08:05
20 injured in Indonesia oil refinery explosion Other News 07:54
MFA shares potential sectors of Lithuanian investment in Georgia Business 07:30
Israel reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, 831,906 in total Israel 07:01
New coronavirus strain discovered in Czech Republic Other News 06:28
Turkey's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 3.2 mln Turkey 05:59
Moldova Post plans to develop co-op with Turkmenistan in field of postal services Business 05:10
New tug joining efforts to float ship stranded in Suez Canal: BSM Other News 04:25
First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in North Macedonia Other News 03:33
Hamilton edges Verstappen in Bahrain F1 thriller Other News 02:59
UK records another 3,862 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths Europe 02:15
Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs Europe 01:31
UK PM urged to start sharing coronavirus vaccines with poorer nations Europe 00:48
Loans issued in Iran to increase manufacturing Finance 00:09
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 30 Oil&Gas 00:06
Death toll from building collapse in Egypt rises to 25 Other News 00:05
Qatar reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, 177,774 in total Arab World 28 March 23:34
Turkey sends Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia-Herzegovina Turkey 28 March 23:01
EU Mediator meets Georgian NGOs Georgia 28 March 22:59
Iran yearly gas output up 6% Business 28 March 22:58
Uzbekistan receives 1 million doses of ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 vaccine Uzbekistan 28 March 22:57
French COVID-19 intensive care patient numbers rise again Europe 28 March 22:54
Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger Europe 28 March 22:33
Blinken says aspects of U.S.-China ties are 'increasingly adversarial' US 28 March 22:05
Iran sets up target indicators for attaching investments to Hormozgan Province's ports Business 28 March 21:39
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 28 March 21:38
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 565,000 in past day Other News 28 March 21:29
Venezuela accuses Facebook of 'digital totalitarianism' for suspending Maduro Other News 28 March 20:55
Kazakh PM launches production of KIA cars in Kostanay Kazakhstan 28 March 20:20
Georgia marks 4th anniversary of visa-free travel with EU Georgia 28 March 20:16
Iran yearly gas output up 6% Oil&Gas 28 March 20:12
UK PM urged to start sharing coronavirus vaccines with poorer nations Europe 28 March 19:56
Sweden says will not meet vaccine target due to delay in deliveries Europe 28 March 19:18
Iran to allocate funds for Ardabil-Mianeh railway line construction Transport 28 March 18:33
Azerbaijani team wins bronze medal at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia Society 28 March 18:26
China's Sinopec raises 2021 capital expenditure by 23.8% Oil&Gas 28 March 18:11
Turkey to secure its place as COVID-19-safe travel hotspot Tourism 28 March 17:26
President of Afghanistan welcomes initiative to declare 2021 as Year of Nizami Ganjavi Society 28 March 17:21
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 88,092 Kyrgyzstan 28 March 16:59
Public transport to work till 1 am on March 28 due to Georgia-Spain football match Transport 28 March 16:56
25-year accord roadmap for continuing Iran-China coop. Politics 28 March 16:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Khudaverdili village of Jabrayil region (PHOTO/VİDEO) Azerbaijan 28 March 16:12
Lufthansa unit Swiss could announce more job cuts Transport 28 March 15:34
Azerbaijan confirms 1,831 more COVID-19 cases, 545 recoveries Society 28 March 14:41
China ranks first in Iran’s trade turnover - IRICA Business 28 March 14:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 28 Society 28 March 13:52
Major Gulf markets gain in early trade Business 28 March 13:45
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by over 9,000 in the past day Russia 28 March 12:56
Cement exports from Turkey to global markets grow Turkey 28 March 12:20
Turkmenistan has potential to benefit from future co-op with EU Business 28 March 12:10
Registration of Iran parliament by-elections starts in Iran Politics 28 March 11:59
Georgia reports 365 coronavirus cases, 415 recoveries, 5 deaths Georgia 28 March 11:55
Turkmenistan is among top countries in terms of import to Uzbekistan Business 28 March 11:50
All news