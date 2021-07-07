E-commerce boom to double India warehouse deals, says Knight Frank

An e-commerce increase in India will greater than double the dimensions of warehousing area sought over the subsequent 5 years, in line with Knight Frank.

Annual warehousing transactions within the high eight Indian cities will develop to 76.2 million sq. toes by March 2026 from 31.7 million sq. toes in 2021, the analysis agency stated in a report revealed Tuesday. The expected surge follows a drop up to now yr because of the pandemic.

“Resulting from a higher web penetration throughout India, e-commerce firms are additionally betting massive on development in tier two and three areas, which have gotten the popular warehousing hubs and funding locations,” Rajesh Jaggi, vice chairman for actual property at personal fairness agency Everstone Group, stated within the Knight Frank report. “The demand for Grade A compliant, multistorey warehouses will see a spike quickly in these markets.”

U.S. large Amazon.com Inc. is battling with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. for dominance of Indian customers, on the earth’s solely billion-plus retail market that’s open to overseas competitors. There’s development potential for all; e-commerce accounted for simply 4.7% of complete Indian retail in 2019 in comparison with 15.9% in China and 19.2% within the U.Okay., in line with Knight Frank.

The e-commerce phase will take up 165% more room in Indian warehouses over the subsequent 5 years whereas third social gathering logistics and different sector firms are anticipated to take up 56% and 43%, respectively, Knight Frank forecasts.

Warehousing transactions within the high eight Indian cities fell 23% to 31.7 million sq. toes within the 12 months ended March from a yr earlier. Lease development was additionally challenged as occupiers negotiated exhausting amid a surge in coronavirus infections and lockdowns.