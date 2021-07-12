Argentina reports 8,850 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina registered on Sunday 8,850 new cases of COVID-19, raising the national count to 4,647,948, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said 281 more deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 98,781.

The number of patients in intensive care units reached 5,349, with a bed occupancy rate of 62.8 percent nationwide and 59.9 percent in Buenos Aires and its periphery.

So far, more than 24.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the country's vaccination drive was launched at the end of December 2020.