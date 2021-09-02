Biden meets with Ukrainian president over security issues, ties

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday discussed security issues and bilateral ties in his first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At the beginning of their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden said "the United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and our support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

Biden announced an additional 60 million U.S. dollars in security assistance to Ukraine, and the creation of a new strategic defense framework as well as an energy and climate dialogue.

The 60 million dollars security package included Javelin anti-armor systems and "other defensive lethal and non-lethal capabilities," according to a U.S-Ukraine joint statement.

The statement also covered topics of U.S. support of Ukraine's reform and combatting corruption agenda, economic cooperation, and pandemic response.