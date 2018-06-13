Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader

13 June 2018 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam will have a meeting with President Putin," Peskov said.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) earlier reported Kim Yong-nam’s plans to visit Russia and attend the opening ceremony for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The championship will run from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities. The opening ceremony will take place at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14 ahead of the opening match between the teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

