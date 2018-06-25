Putin, Erdogan mull joint energy projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation noted the priority nature of joint energy projects - the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

“The sides confirmed mutual interest in expanding partnership relations between the two countries,” reads the statement.

In addition, Putin congratulated Erdogan on winning the presidential election and wished success in his further state activities.

Earlier, the Russian president sent a congratulatory letter to Erdogan on the occasion of his re-election as president of Turkey, as well as the victory of the Justice and Development Party in the parliamentary election.

