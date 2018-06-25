Putin, Erdogan mull joint energy projects

25 June 2018 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation noted the priority nature of joint energy projects - the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

“The sides confirmed mutual interest in expanding partnership relations between the two countries,” reads the statement.

In addition, Putin congratulated Erdogan on winning the presidential election and wished success in his further state activities.

Earlier, the Russian president sent a congratulatory letter to Erdogan on the occasion of his re-election as president of Turkey, as well as the victory of the Justice and Development Party in the parliamentary election.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
Russia 17:42
Turkey to announce final election results in coming days
Turkey 16:37
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration
Turkey 16:18
Russia to study outer space from Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:24
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev
Russia 15:06
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:54
Turkey votes for development
Commentary 14:48
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Turkey sees increase in number of registered Azerbaijani companies
Economy news 13:54
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 13:24
Apricot exports for Uzbekistan down more than twofold
Economy news 12:58
Turkey eliminates 24 PKK terrorists
Turkey 12:53
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 12:35
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 12:35
Uzbekistan, Russia greenlight nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 12:31
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 10:33