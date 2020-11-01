Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center

Russia registered 18,665 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The total coronavirus case tally grew to 1,636,781. The average growth rate rose to 1.2%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 245 in the past day to 28,235, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.73%, the crisis center said. On Saturday, 334 people died from the coronavirus.

Some 10,259 people in Russia recovered from the coronavirus in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 1,225,673.

The number of recoveries dropped to 74.9% of all those infected.