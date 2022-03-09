Swiss watchmaker Rolex joins peers in Russia export halt
Rolex, the biggest luxury Swiss watch brand, joined peers Swatch Group and Richemont in halting exports to Russia, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.
The only Rolex watches currently being sold in Russia are by independent and privately owned local retailers with inventory that was delivered before the events in Ukraine, a company spokeswoman said by email.
