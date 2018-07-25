Turkey demands to investigate situation on use of Canadian weapons by PKK terrorists

25 July 2018 03:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rauf Guliyev - Trend:

Turkey approached Canada to investigate the fact of the use of weapons of Canadian production by the terrorists of PKK, Turkish media reports.

Earlier, number of Canadian local media spread the article "Canadian-made assault rifle turns up in hands of terrorists" by Canadian author that says PKK terrorists used Canadian NEA-15.

NEA-15 ("North Eastern Arms")

This fact was revealed during the special operation of the Armed Forces of Turkey in the province of Mardin, where during the search of the cave Canadian machine guns were found.

The article by the Canadian author states that weapons are manufactured in Ontario by North Eastern Arms. The author also quotes the representative of the company, who stated that the sale of weapons was carried out "with the consent of the Canadian government."

The article also notes the fact that in 2016, military formations in the north of Iraq were supplied with NEA-15. Along with this, according to the article, representatives of the company made a visit to the region. "In the same year, more than 1,000 weapons were delivered from Canada to Iraq," the author notes.

Canadian Foreign Ministry’s representative said "the ministry began an investigation on the topic and finds out with the Iraqi officials the latest use of weapons”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Congress blocks F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey
Turkey 00:22
PM: Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternal relations - important for stability, development in region (PHOTO)
Politics 24 July 20:42
Cavusoglu: Congratulation to Armenian FM implies no change in Turkey's position
Politics 24 July 19:56
Turkish FM: Azerbaijan took timely measures against Gulen movement
Politics 24 July 19:44
FM: Turkey must not obey US demands on sanctions against Iran
Turkey 24 July 19:34
Turkish defense minister, parliament speaker due in Azerbaijan
Politics 24 July 19:29
Latest
Extreme heat damages runway, forces German airport to close
Europe 02:14
Iran expresses solidarity with Greece over fire incident
Politics 01:24
Congress blocks F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey
Turkey 00:22
Pompeo says North Korea test site reports consistent with commitments
US 24 July 23:32
Three arrested for exploiting farm laborers in Italy
Europe 24 July 22:27
Azerbaijan, Colombia open new opportunities for cooperation
Politics 24 July 22:03
Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' on Iran nuke program
Other News 24 July 21:31
Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, Colombia mulling prospects for co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 24 July 21:11
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 24
Business 24 July 20:53