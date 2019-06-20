Turkey’s state agency opens tender to buy fuel

20 June 2019 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish railway company opens tender to insure trams
Tenders 14:49
Turkish airport launches tender for medical insurance of its employees
Turkey 4 June 15:07
Turkish int'l airport opens tender for medical insurance of its employees
Tenders 4 June 10:38
Turkish municipality opens tender to rent vehicles
Turkey 30 May 14:56
Tender for construction of wind power plants starts in Turkey
Oil&Gas 30 May 12:29
Turkish Ministry of Health opens tender to buy medical equipment
Turkey 24 May 14:43
Latest
AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov takes part in work of Paris Air Show 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 15:56
India to unleash more reforms to boost economic growth
Other News 15:55
Kazakh venture decreases coal extraction
Economy 15:53
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:52
Bakcell and INNOLAND select participants of joint incubation program (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
VP Eastern Europe Carlsberg Group: Azerbaijani government makes big efforts for business development
Society 15:40
Companies producing cryptocurrency to be cut off electricity in Iran
Business 15:39
Oil jumps 3% to $63 as Iran shoots down U.S. drone in Gulf
Other News 15:29
Iran has sufficient supplies of medicines – official
Iran 15:27