Turkey sees increase in export of mining products to Georgia

Turkey 23 July 2021 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey sees increase in export of mining products to Georgia
Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness
Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness
OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period — Lukoil
OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period — Lukoil
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan cuts import of cigarettes from Georgia Business 11:24
Kazakhstan allows import of cement from third countries Business 11:14
Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Russia - minister Economy 11:02
Baku port's role - crucial in cargo shipment between Europe, Central Asia - director general Transport 10:58
Azerbaijan's economy grows in 1H2021 - minister (PHOTO) Economy 10:49
Uzbekistan, Russia to create joint repair center for helicopter engines Uzbekistan 10:48
Presidential election campaign to start in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:42
Ukraine eyes to boost co-op with Azerbaijan in oil & gas industry – ministry Oil&Gas 10:31
How many ships Turkish ports received over 1H2021? Turkey 10:31
Turkey sees increase in export of mining products to Georgia Turkey 10:22
Trial of Armenian terrorist group members continues at Baku Court on Grave Crimes Politics 10:14
Kyrgyzstan's count of COVID-19 infections surpasses 155,000-mark Kyrgyzstan 10:04
Azerbaijan reveals volume of state budget surplus for 1H2021 Finance 10:04
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh Other News 10:00
India supports Afghan govt, people's aspiration of peaceful, democratic future: MEA Other News 09:57
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Other News 09:56
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Other News 09:54
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 09:50
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 23 Uzbekistan 09:41
French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1 Europe 09:38
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender Tenders 09:38
Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness Oil&Gas 09:36
Israel to reimpose coronavirus 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits Israel 09:30
Azerbaijan reduces import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 09:27
Liabilities of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan increase Finance 09:26
Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5% ICT 08:54
Georgian banking sector accounts for significant part of total loans countrywide Finance 08:31
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:27
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Foreign ministers of Malta, Pakistan, Finland, Mongolia to visit China Other News 07:38
Samsung offering special trade-in program in U.S. for new foldable smartphones Business 06:52
State investments and incentive policy can increase tourism potential of Caspian countries - Russian analyst Transport 06:01
Israel says Pfizer vaccine effectiveness down to 39 pct amid spread of Delta variant Israel 05:48
IMF executive board approves policy reforms to better support low-income countries Finance 05:00
Argentina vaccinates over 50 pct of population against COVID-19 US 03:35
Hyundai, Kia deliver strong Q2 performance Business 01:56
Google is starting to tell you how it found Search results ICT 01:19
Turkey reports 9,586 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths Turkey 00:27
USAID to harness Uzbekistan’s export potential through Agribusiness Dev't Activity (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 22 July 23:59
New head of Kazakh Presidential Administration’s security and rule of law department named Kazakhstan 22 July 23:03
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice signs tender contract Economy 22 July 22:45
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district opens tender to repair roads Tenders 22 July 22:44
Assets of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan increase in 1H2021 Finance 22 July 22:43
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 state budget revenues from State Tax Service exceed forecast Finance 22 July 22:42
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 state budget revenues from SOFAZ Finance 22 July 22:41
Uzbekistan shares data on retail trade turnover in 1H2021 Uzbekistan 22 July 22:41
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from privatization of state property increase Finance 22 July 22:40
Branch of US company plans to open two new enterprises in Georgia Business 22 July 22:40
Turkish Ziraat Bank subsidiary in Azerbaijan sees increase in net profit Finance 22 July 22:39
Iran to import 3.1m doses of COVID19 vaccines Iran 22 July 22:35
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies back online after brief global outage ICT 22 July 22:32
Turkmen private sector plans to establish production of Geomembranes, Geotextiles Turkmenistan 22 July 21:38
Azerbaijani president views consequences of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 21:06
Kazakh PM visits Data Processing Center of Transtelecom company in Aktau Kazakhstan 22 July 20:58
Azerbaijani FM meets with members of French National Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 20:44
President Aliyev gives interview to Azerbaijani television Politics 22 July 20:36
Azerbaijan shares data on state budget expenditures accounting for current costs in 1H2021 Finance 22 July 20:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 22 Society 22 July 20:14
Azerbaijan confirms 212 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries Society 22 July 19:47
Azerbaijan announces verdict on trial of Armenian terrorist in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 19:08
Russia pays special attention to situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border – MFA Politics 22 July 17:45
Heads of media outlets visit Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 22 July 17:44
Domino's delivers upbeat results as new menu items boost sales US 22 July 17:39
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:26
Astral buying Queen of Sheba Eilat Hotel from Yitzhak Tshuva Israel 22 July 17:25
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:24
Kazakhstan increases iron ore output Business 22 July 17:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Altinja village of Gubadli district (VIDEO) Politics 22 July 17:18
ECB pledges low rates for even longer to support prices Europe 22 July 17:17
Azerbaijani president visits monument of Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:17
OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period — Lukoil Russia 22 July 17:15
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Naftalan city (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:10
President Ilham Aliyev views Naftalan City Airport (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:08
Kazakhstan may restrict export of some agricultural products Business 22 July 17:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Naftalan Central Sanatorium (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 16:56
Electricity generation from natural gas drops globally Oil&Gas 22 July 16:52
Azerbaijan notes decline in lending to industry and manufacturing sector Finance 22 July 16:52
4 Covid Vaccine Candidates In Human Trial Stage, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha Other News 22 July 16:48
Eid Al Adha: 20 Covid-19 frontliners from India arrive in UAE on special flights Other News 22 July 16:45
PE firms, French firm vie for $2.5 billion Hexaware deal Other News 22 July 16:41
EC president's visit to Azerbaijan essential for Azerbaijan-EU relations - Ukrainian expert Politics 22 July 16:41
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government Other News 22 July 16:40
Wipro to invest $1 bn in cloud technologies over next three years Other News 22 July 16:40
Georgia's Hualing Free Industrial Zone expanding Business 22 July 16:32
Azercell congratulates media representatives with National Press and Journalism Day Society 22 July 16:17
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 car production significantly increases Transport 22 July 16:17
Azerbaijan, South Korea broaden co-op on introducing Smart tech in agriculture Economy 22 July 16:16
Azerbaijani president arrives in Naftalan district, visits monument to national leader (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 16:13
Production of processed fish products and canned fish in Turkmenistan increases Business 22 July 16:07
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 22 July 16:03
Volume of non-performing loans down in Georgian commercial banks Finance 22 July 16:01
Israeli fintech co Gefen raises A$25m in Australian IPO Israel 22 July 15:58
LUKOIL expects oil prices to stay above $68/bbl Oil&Gas 22 July 15:58
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies Oil&Gas 22 July 15:56
Daimler aims to be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030 Europe 22 July 15:53
American Airlines beats second-quarter revenue estimates as travel recovers US 22 July 15:50
Bulk of settlements in Azerbaijan's trade turnover falls on freely convertible currency Finance 22 July 15:47
France’s import of clothes from Turkey up Turkey 22 July 15:44
3 scenarios for global refining industry - McKinsey and Co.’s view Oil&Gas 22 July 15:39
FAO supports agricultural value chain development in Azerbaijan Business 22 July 15:38
All news