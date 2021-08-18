Turkey reports 21,692 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Tuesday registered 21,692 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,118,508, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 183 to 53,507, while 14,636 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 294,561 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 44.71 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 33.77 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 85.56 million doses including third booster jabs.
Latest
Our citizens have right to go and live on their ancestral land, in Goycha district – President Aliyev
We are standing where we consider it necessary, and if anyone is annoyed by that, let them go and drink water, as they say – President Ilham Aliyev
Basarkechar district is called Vardenis in Armenia, but real name of this district is Basarkechar – President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for 11.6-kilometer tunnel in Murovdagh (PHOTO)
At the current stage, our main task is to reinforce our positions in the liberated lands - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev: When Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan saw victorious Azerbaijani Army they fled and hid
President Ilham Aliyev: Destroyed buildings, mosques, excavated graves - this was done by Armenians, not an alien