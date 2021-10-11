Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after YPG attack - Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged late Monday that Turkey will take necessary steps in Syria as soon as possible following the latest attack by the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot, YPG, which killed 2 Turkish police officers, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Erdogan emphasized Turkey's resolve to eliminate the YPG threat.

"We have run out of patience," he said.

"Turkey is determined to eliminate threats arising from northern Syria, either together with forces active there, or with our own means."

Two Turkish police officers were killed and two others were wounded after the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot carried out an attack in Azaz, northern Syria, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The YPG/PKK terrorists attacked an armored vehicle with a guided missile in the Operation Euphrates Shield area, the ministry said.

Initially, one officer died immediately after the attack and three others were wounded, but another officer succumbed to his wounds later on.

Turkey has been carrying out operations against terrorist groups in northern Iraq and Syria, particularly the YPG/PKK.