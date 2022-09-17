Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

The 17th of Contemporary Istanbul will take place between Sept. 17 and 22, featuring 65 leading galleries and art initiatives from 22 countries, Trend reports citing Daily News.

For the second time, Contemporary Istanbul will welcome visitors to Tersane Istanbul, a new venue located in the historical Ottoman-era shipyards on the picturesque shores of the Golden Horn.

A strong line-up of galleries from Europe and the Middle East is joined by top galleries from North America, Africa, and Asia. Fourteen galleries are participating for the first time. A total of 1,476 artworks by 558 artists will be exhibited at the fair.

The “Yard” exhibition, which will be held in the outer courtyard of Tersane as part of Contemporary Istanbul, will feature 27 site-specific installations and sculptures by artists such as Anke Eilergerhard, Ardan Ozmenoglu, Ayla Turan, Bedri Baykam, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Can Yıldırım, Canan Tolon, Erdil Yasharoglu, Ergin Chavushoglu, Halil Altındere, Isaac Chong Wai, Ingravi Desa, Irfan Onurmen, Itamar Gov, Kemal Tufan, Luis Cera, Martian Tabakov, Martin Creed, Mentalklinik, Mehmet Ali Uysal, Osman Dinch, Rene Levi, Sergen Shehitoglu, Stefano Bombardieri, Ugur Cinel and Vuslat.

The Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF) will also organize a series of public talks and discussions.

This summer, Contemporary Istanbul Foundation has been running the CIF Artist-in-Residence program. Focusing on the theme of upcycling, artists Chiara de Rocchi, Emrullah Orunklu, Koray Tokdemir, Nermin Ulker, and Songul Girgin have been working with scrap metal materials. Their works will be exhibited at the 17th edition of Contemporary Istanbul in Tersane Istanbul. This project is an example of CIF’s efforts to engage major Turkish businesses and motivate them to support the art community.

Contemporary Istanbul’s main partner Akbank will present the exhibition “Other Voices, Other Rooms” by Clement Valla, curated by Hasan Bulent Kahraman. By making use of the potential of digital art, Valla adds new dimensions to nature, which we look at every day, we think, we see, and believe to be in its right place and stable, yet has an aspect that always remains obscure and mysterious. He drags nature, with a dimension that is imperceptible to us, to the limits of our perception of reality.