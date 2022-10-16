Türkiye, Qatar sign 11 cooperation agreements to enhance ties

Türkiye and Qatar inked 11 new cooperation deals in the eighth meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The agreements cover cooperation in various fields, including diplomacy, media, culture and disaster and emergency management.

The meeting was co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The leaders earlier held one-on-one talks on bilateral and regional issues.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed the joint statement of the committee following the meeting.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Qatar's Ambassador to Ankara Muhammad bin Nasser Bin Jassem Al Thani signed a cooperation agreement on media and communications, as well as a cooperation protocol between Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT and Qatar TV.

Trade Minister Mehmet Mush and Qatar's Public Health Minister Hannan bint Mohammed Al Quwari inked an agreement between the Halal Accreditation Institution of Türkiye and its corresponding institution in Qatar.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani signed a cooperation agreement on patent and copyright, while an agreement between Türkiye's Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) and Qatar's State Communications Institution was inked by Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

An agreement on cooperation between the Yunus Emre Institute and Qatar Museums and diplomatic archiving between the two countries, were also signed by Mevlut Cavushoglu and his Qatari counterpart.